Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Medpace worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Medpace by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Medpace by 117.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $206.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.51. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.79 and a 1-year high of $241.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

