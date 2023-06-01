Amalgamated Bank Has $3.94 Million Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of ExlService worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 467.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at $3,194,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 21.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth $232,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.79 per share, for a total transaction of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,623.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,623.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ExlService Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

EXLS stock opened at $150.94 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.56 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.06 and a 200-day moving average of $167.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Stories

