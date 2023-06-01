Amalgamated Bank Purchases 730 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $64.62.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.47.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.