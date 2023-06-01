American International Group Inc. Acquires 9,259 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $100,525,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Baxter International by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,000 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,342,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Baxter International by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 268,194 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $40.72 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -23.77%.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

