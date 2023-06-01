American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 99,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,829,000 after acquiring an additional 119,272 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,921,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Shares of GXO opened at $55.96 on Thursday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

