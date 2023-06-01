American International Group Inc. Has $7.18 Million Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.65.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.