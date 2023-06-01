American International Group Inc. Has $7.55 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $718,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,639 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,840,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,427,000 after acquiring an additional 420,430 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $97.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.12. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $125.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Further Reading

