American International Group Inc. Has $7.84 Million Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of MasTec worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MasTec by 106.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after buying an additional 149,702 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in MasTec by 32.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in MasTec by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $101.29 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

MasTec Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.