American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Timken worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Timken by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,601,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Timken by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $77.18. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

Several research firms have commented on TKR. Citigroup upped their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

