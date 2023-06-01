American International Group Inc. Sells 3,106 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $102.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $119.91. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

