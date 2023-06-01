American International Group Inc. Sells 634 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $1,570,959.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,872,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $1,570,959.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,872,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,479 shares of company stock worth $5,917,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $158.45 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $181.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.99 and a 200-day moving average of $161.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.