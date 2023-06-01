American International Group Inc. Sells 955 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,190,000 after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,809,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,108,000 after purchasing an additional 129,668 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,442,000 after purchasing an additional 73,115 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

UMB Financial Price Performance

In other news, Director Janine Davidson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.56 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,756.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF opened at $56.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $99.19.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.67%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

