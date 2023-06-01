American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 1.9 %

THG opened at $111.46 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.04 and a twelve month high of $149.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,714.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.



