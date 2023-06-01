American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $88.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.17.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

