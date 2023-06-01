American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Up 0.9 %

American Water Works stock opened at $144.48 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.01.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.