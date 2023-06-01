Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dycom Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day moving average is $93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $77.33 and a 1 year high of $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

