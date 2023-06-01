Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Sets New 52-Week High at $580.00

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.17) and last traded at GBX 580 ($7.17), with a volume of 15099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 537.50 ($6.64).

Andrews Sykes Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £252.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,456.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 528.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 510.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50.

Andrews Sykes Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Andrews Sykes Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,500.00%.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

