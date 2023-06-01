ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,480,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,034 shares of company stock worth $1,836,292 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

ANSYS stock opened at $323.59 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

