Audius (AUDIO) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000886 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $250.44 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,180,985,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,051,967,676 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

