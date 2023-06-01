Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,963 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $199.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.