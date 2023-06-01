Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Down 5.7%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.15 and last traded at $28.32. Approximately 172,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 580,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 14,995.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 150,108 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 551.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 42,571 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

