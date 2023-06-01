Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Down 5.7%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.15 and last traded at $28.32. Approximately 172,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 580,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73.
Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.
