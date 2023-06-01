Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 16000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Avivagen Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$776,900.00, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32.

Get Avivagen alerts:

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avivagen

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.