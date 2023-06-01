Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 12,209 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 153.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

GL opened at $103.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.58 and a 200 day moving average of $114.51. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,203. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

