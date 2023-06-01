Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 17,690 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 57.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $69.62 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $110.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $247,530.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $396,969.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,256 shares of company stock worth $787,689 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.