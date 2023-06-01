Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 2,857 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $1,147,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $196.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.85. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $254.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. Illumina’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Articles

