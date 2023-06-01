Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 6,312 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 133.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.1 %

SIRI opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

