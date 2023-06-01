Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,453,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $178.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $212.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.72.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

