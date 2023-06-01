Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 401.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,405 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after buying an additional 5,549,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,020 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 470.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,397,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,800 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $18.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

