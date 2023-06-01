Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $161.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.13. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

