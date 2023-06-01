Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 10,961 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 137.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake Stock Up 4.2 %

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.17.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $165.36 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $205.66. The company has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.93 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

