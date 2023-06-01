Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 3,079 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $265,201,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $94,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at about $84,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,899,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.45.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $35.24 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Stories

