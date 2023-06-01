Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.