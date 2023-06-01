Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 222,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 164,602 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,242,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 513,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 387,545 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $59.32 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

