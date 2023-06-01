Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 166.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

