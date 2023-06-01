Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after acquiring an additional 210,213 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Baidu by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 23,849 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,895,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $122.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $160.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

