Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1,146.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Loews Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,529,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 509,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,637,000 after acquiring an additional 121,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $160.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.01 and its 200 day moving average is $122.51.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.76.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

