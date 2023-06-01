Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.73.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.