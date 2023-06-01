Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.66 Million Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

About Host Hotels & Resorts

HST opened at $16.60 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.