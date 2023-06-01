Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.68 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,822,000 after buying an additional 92,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,881,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $248.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $265.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.99.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,715. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.