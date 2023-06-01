Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.05% of West Fraser Timber worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.13). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.25 EPS. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.