Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter worth $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in DocuSign by 25.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU opened at $56.40 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average is $55.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

