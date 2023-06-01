Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 538.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,369 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

