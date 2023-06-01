Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 45,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 13,684.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 108,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 107,288 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPB opened at $50.55 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

