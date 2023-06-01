Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Masco by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,998,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,267,000 after buying an additional 144,279 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Masco by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 41,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Masco by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 110,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 36,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Insider Transactions at Masco

Masco Stock Down 3.3 %

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $48.32 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $57.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Stories

