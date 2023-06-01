Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 1,168.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $211.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.52. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of -205.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $218.88.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

