Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 2,047 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,783 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
NetApp Trading Down 4.0 %
NTAP stock opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,885. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.
