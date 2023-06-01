Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 5,637 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,684,000 after buying an additional 40,052 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Crocs by 295.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,399,000 after purchasing an additional 838,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of CROX opened at $112.28 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,844,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,844,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,856,483 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

