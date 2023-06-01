Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 24,567 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,707 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 24,567 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,732,760 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $418,851,000 after acquiring an additional 80,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,045,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $420,608,000 after acquiring an additional 58,191 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tapestry by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $181,104,000 after acquiring an additional 623,046 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,437,645 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $154,591,000 after acquiring an additional 678,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Tapestry Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TPR opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

