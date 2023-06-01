Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 37,532 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,261 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,532 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,993,000 after acquiring an additional 797,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

DVN stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

