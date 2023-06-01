Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 3,869 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of RL stock opened at $106.31 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

